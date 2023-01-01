Kinta Nature Park

Tin-mining ponds surrounded by tangles of forest have turned into a home for herons, egrets and 150 different bird species. Long ignored by all but the most dedicated bird-watching enthusiasts, the area was gazetted as a state park in 2017. Bring your binoculars to spot stork-billed kingfishers, baya weavers, otters and butterfly lizards. It's 6km south of Batu Gajah.

It is possible to visit independently by bike, but we recommend using a guide with a 4WD, as roads are rough. Gopeng resorts and Ipoh-based guides offer excursions.