Antique tin-dredging equipment isn't typically a tourist draw, but the TT5 Tin Dredge, 9km south of Batu Gajah, is a surprisingly interesting relic. Self-guided visits allow a look at the rust-coated, 4500-tonne machinery, built in 1938 during Perak's tin-mining boom. For a closer look at the 75m-long monster, don a hard hat for one of four daily guided tours inside.

As a bonus, wetland wildlife such as herons can be spotted swooping into the lily-studded lagoon.

You'll need your own wheels to get here, or you can visit as part of a guided day tour from Ipoh.