Lonely Planet may earn a commission from affiliate links on our site. All recommendations and reviews reflect our own independent opinions.

Blessed with 878 islands off its extensive 4675km-long coastline, Malaysia is the ultimate destination for a tropical beach vacation. Relax at world-class resorts, dive or snorkel at incredible sites, and watch marine life that attracts travelers from across the globe. Plan your travels with our pick of the best beaches in Malaysia.

1. Taaras Beach, Pulau Redang

Best beach to see turtles

There isn’t a bad spot on Pulau Redang. Located in the protected Terengganu Marine Park, just off the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia, this speck has everything you could imagine in a tropical paradise: white sandy beaches, wildlife-rich jungle, and thriving coral reefs teeming with large Napoleon wrasse, parrotfish, and unicornfish. This is one of Malaysia's largest green turtle rookeries, where visitors can learn about the life cycle of these endangered creatures.

Advertisement

Home to the exclusive Taaras Beach & Spa Resort, Taaras is the best beach on the island – a pristine paradise of cotton-soft sand, calm turquoise waters, and a curve of palm trees as a windbreak.

Planning tip: Many resorts here have their own dive centers, so it's easy to plan a trip out to explore the rich biodiversity of the underwater sites. As elsewhere in the region, monsoon weather (November to March) rules out any diving off the islands with rough, turbid seas and most places shuttered for the season.

2. Penarik Beach, Terengganu

Best beach for Malaysian culture

Penarik Beach, Terengganu. i'am/Getty Images

If anywhere captures the character of Peninsular Malaysia’s east coast, Penarik Beach in Terengganu does. Undisturbed by mass development, this spot gives travelers an idyllic stretch of golden sand backed by swaying coconut trees and traditional wooden houses, plus a glimpse into the quiet life of the local fishing community.

The most popular thing to do here is to enjoy the sea breeze with a serving or two of the freshly cooked celup tepung (seafood fritters) widely available along the beach. But don’t stop there: take the chance to also explore the nearby cultural attractions, including Terrapuri Heritage Village, a boutique resort that features restored centuries-old Terengganu Malay houses.

Planning tip: Novice swimmers should beware that Penarik Beach has choppy waters and sudden drop-offs. Stick around into the evening and take a nighttime boat ride through the Penarik Firefly Sanctuary where thousands of fireflies blink in near-perfect synchronization.

3. Juara Beach, Pulau Tioman

Best beach for surfers

Juara Beach, Pulau Tioman. Adel Newman/Shutterstock

Off the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia, Tioman Island has white beaches, crystal-clear waters, excellent snorkeling and diving, and a wide range of accommodations. Surfers will also love the waves that break along its shores.

On the island’s east coast, Juara Beach is beloved by beginner and seasoned surfers alike thanks to varying wave breaks. True beginners can take surf lessons here or try stand-up paddleboarding.

Advertisement

Planning tip: The best time to surf in Tioman is from November to March. The Tioman Surf Festival typically takes place on Juara Beach in January each year.

4. Pulau Rawa, Johor

Best beach for families

Alang’s Rawa, Pulau Rawa. Bon04/Shutterstock

In southeast Malaysia within the archipelago of the Sultan Iskandar Marine Park, Pulau Rawa is a postcard-perfect spot ideal for families. There are two places to stay – Rawa Island Resort and Alang’s Rawa – located along the stretch of powdery sand beach.

Young guests will probably enjoy the waterslides by the beach the most, but try to encourage them to partake in a light hike along the trail behind the properties: the panoramic view from the island's summit is equally gratifying. Soak in the vacation bliss at the spa or by lazing in a hammock, or keep active with a friendly volleyball game, kayaking, swimming or scuba diving with the resort's on-site dive center.

Planning tip: Pulau Rawa is around a 30-minute boat ride from the port town of Mersing.

5. Tengah Island, Johor

Best beach for eco-tourism

To access the unspoiled stretch of powder-soft sand that meets turquoise-colored water on Tengah Island on the east coast of Johor, you will need to stay at the only property on the island: the ecofriendly Batu Batu. It charges premium rates, which means fewer crowds and an island that sustains its pristine condition.

The shallow water is calm and safe for swimming, with other activities including beach volleyball, canoeing and jungle trekking. For something different, visit the on-site conservation center where you can learn all about turtles.

Planning tip: Turtle nesting season usually runs from April through to September.

6. Pantai Cenang, Langkawi

Best beach for nightlife

Kalut Bar on Cenang Beach, Langkawi. Izuddin Helmi/Shutterstock

Pantai Cenang is undoubtedly one of the most popular attractions in the Jewel of Kedah, as the Malaysian archipelago of Langkawi is known. During the day, the beach teems with sun-seekers enjoying water sports from jet skiing to parasailing. But as the sun slowly sets, the open-air bars like the Kalut Beach Bar & Café welcome night owls with signature cocktails, live music and fire shows.

Detour: A kilometer or so to the south and separated by a rocky headland is Pantai Tengah, practically a quieter extension of Cenang, but still the scene of a selection of nightlife spots such as the long-running Sunba Retro Bar.

7. Pulau Mataking, Sabah

Best beach for couples

Diving near Mataking. Simon Shin kwangsig/Shutterstock

With its hundreds of well-preserved islands with silky soft sands and pristine waters, Sabah is a world-renowned beach getaway for good reason. To get off the beaten path here, you need to make your way to the secluded beaches of Pulau Mataking. Quiet and stunning, this is popular with couples, with many opting to have low-key marriage ceremonies here.

Mataking comprises two islands: Mataking Besar and the smaller Mataking Kecil, connected via a narrow sandbank during low tide. There's lush tropical jungle for light trekking, and a spa for self-pampering afterward, but diving and snorkeling are the favorite activities on the island due to the impeccable water visibility and thriving coral reefs.

Planning tip: Dive at the Garden of Eden at the southern end of the island to see angelfish, Moorish idols and ribbon eels. D'Wall at the north end is a spectacular drift dive.

8. Pulau Lankayan, Sabah

Best island for divers and snorkelers

Pulau Lankayan, Sabah. Pmmrd/Shutterstock

Pulau Lankayan, part of a protected marine reserve, has gorgeous blue waters that extend as far as the eye can see. The best part? The water visibility is so close to perfect that you can encounter diverse marine species – such as ribbon eels, parrotfish and black-tip reef sharks – when snorkeling right off the beach. Dive the house reef from the jetty or head out by boat to one of the many dive sites nearby. Lankayan is a turtle nesting ground with hatcheries around the island, making turtle sightings likely both above and beneath the waves.

Planning tip: Visibility is excellent year-round and conditions at sea are calmest from April to September. Come between March and May to increase your chances of seeing majestic (and harmless) whale sharks passing by.