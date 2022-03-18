©pistolseven/Shutterstock

Johor

Johor is Malaysia's most populous state and a growing economic power player. Most travel itineraries skip it, but those who stray into the southern gateway to Malaysia will be rewarded with the blissful solitude of its postcard-perfect islands and wild jungles, while getting access to a taste of authentic Malaysian culture and character not easily found in bigger tourist hotspots.

The top draw is the ridiculously gorgeous white-sand islands of the Seribuat Archipelago, where you'll find world-class diving, lost-beach trails and plenty of relaxation time with a fraction of Tioman's crowds. Inland, Endau-Rompin National Park offers the same rich flora, elusive fauna and swashbuckling action that visitors flock to experience at Taman Negara in Pahang, is available here in a more pristine setting.

And then there's the lively capital Johor Bahru, with a handful of worthwhile religious sites, museums and a heritage district, that plays sister-city to neighboring Singapore.

Explore Johor

  • G

    Gunung Ledang National Park

    According to legend, the highest mountain in Johor is the home of Puteri Gunung Ledang, a mythical princess whose presence is said to permeate the jungle…

  • L

    Legoland

    Got kids? Asia's first Legoland offers over 70 rides and attractions, plus a waterpark that can be visited separately or as part of a package. Nearly…

  • R

    Royal Customs and Excise Building

    Today painted blue and yellow, with the date 1909 on its domed clock tower, this was once the Muar Railway Station Building. Look out for it on the north…

  • T

    Tanjung Piai National Park

    Just 90km southwest of Johor Bahru city centre, on the southernmost tip of mainland East Asia, this national park protects shorebirds and mangrove swamps…

  • A

    Arulmigu Sri Rajakaliamman

    Step through the looking glass into this wonderland of a temple built from mirrors, glass and metal – not a single inch of the vaulted roof or wall has…

  • '

    'The Loving Sisters'

    Look out for this terrific black and white mural of two sisters on the side of a building by the roundabout as Jln Arab meeets Jln Bakri. The 12m-high…

  • M

    Masjid Jamek Sultan Ibrahim Muar

    This incredible light-blue- and white-painted, blue-roofed, overblown Victorian fantasy was completed in 1927 at a cost of RM10,000; it's a magnificent…

  • S

    Sultan Abu Bakar Building

    Red-roofed and painted light blue and white, this imposing and grand copy of the Istana Besar (Grand Palace) in Johor Bahru today houses the Muar Land…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Johor.

