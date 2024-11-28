Malaysia offers two countries for the price of one: the cosmopolitan Peninsular Malaysia, with its historic cities, tea plantations, offshore islands and rich multicultural heritage; and rugged Sabah and Sarawak on the island of Borneo, where the travel gets less comfortable but more thrilling once you leave the cities of Kota Kinabalu and Kuching.

The good news is that getting around both parts of Malaysia is easy – though the speed, frequency, and comfort of travel can drop off once you reach Borneo. For easier connections and painless journey times, stick to the peninsula.

Here’s a guide to the best ways to get around both sides of Malaysia.

Fly to avoid slow, uncomfortable road journeys in Malaysia

While many travelers prefer to skip internal flights for environmental reasons, there are some journeys on Borneo where the choice is between a 45-minute flight and a 12-hour dirt road trip by jeep. To reach remote areas such as Gunung Mulu National Park and the Kelabit Highlands, a domestic flight with MASwings is by far the most practical option.

Since there are no direct ferry services between the Malaysian Peninsula and East Malaysia, flying is the way to go, with frequent departures linking the cities of the peninsula with those in Sabah and Sawarak. (While it’s possible to island-hop through Indonesia by boat and bus, crossing from Java to Kalimantan, then traveling overland to reach Sabah and Sarawak, it’s quite an undertaking. In practice, almost everyone flies.)

Trains offer a smooth, easy way to get around Peninsular Malaysia. Shutterstock

Take the train for calm, comfortable journeys

Regular, inexpensive trains make it easy to zip between the towns of the Malaysian Peninsula, with easy connections onward to Thailand and Singapore. The West Coast line runs from Padang Besar, on the Thai border, to Johor Bahru, just over the causeway from Singapore. The East Coast or “Jungle” line branches off at Gemas and traces the east coast towards Kota Bharu in Kelantan.

Trains are less frequent than buses and cost slightly more, but they offer a calm, gentle ride through Malaysia’s lush tropical scenery, and pull into a string of historic British-built train stations in cities such as Kuala Lumpur, Ipoh and Butterworth. Services are operated by KTM using a mix of electric and diesel trains; second-class seats are perfectly comfortable for daytime hops.

Buses offer cheap, convenient travel at almost any time of day

Dozens of private bus companies jostle for trade in Malaysia, keeping fares low and services frequent. Konsortium Transnasional Berhad is the largest operator, operating services throughout the country under numerous brands – and it has plenty of competitors. At any bus station, wander around the ticket hall to compare prices and destinations between companies.

Buses are typically fast and comfortable, with airline-style seats and air-conditioning so cold it can almost turn your mango juice into a frozen dessert (bring long sleeves – or expect to shiver). They’re also remarkably cheap, even on long routes, and depart for major destinations night and day. On the peninsula, you can often rock up and get a seat on a bus leaving within the hour to major destinations.

Longer trips on Borneo need more planning. Since there might be only one or two buses a day, book in advance with travel agencies, online or directly with bus drivers a few days before you want to travel.

A boat ride through the jungles of Taman Negara National Park is a bucket-list experience. Getty Images

Go by boat to reach island resorts and jungle outposts

Plenty of ferries buzz from coastal ports to islands such as Penang, Pulau Langkawi and the many specks off the coast of Borneo. There are also international routes connecting Sabah and Sarawak via Brunei – but no direct services between Borneo and Peninsular Malaysia. On any sea crossing, check the location of life vests and emergency exits, and avoid travel in stormy weather, particularly during the monsoon.

Traveling by river in Borneo is one of Malaysia’s great adventures, though journeys here tend to be organized cruises rather than no-frills passenger-boat rides of the kind found in Kalimantan. Journeys up the Sungai Kinabatangan in Sabah are still hard to beat, with ample opportunities to spot wildlife like orangutans, proboscis monkeys and hornbills en route. The 3-hour river trip to Taman Negara National Park from Kuala Tembeling is another evocative jungle journey.

Malaysia is one of the few Asian countries where you might consider renting a self-drive car. Didier Marti/Getty Images

Rent a car for local sightseeing

Peninsular Malaysia is one of the few places in Asia where you might considering renting your own car and hitting the road yourself. Roads are well-maintained, road signs are clear and drivers broadly follow the rules (though you’ll want to give way to speeding buses and trucks). Avoid Kuala Lumpur’s tangled traffic, and stick to exploring in and around smaller towns.

A license from home is usually enough to rent a car – but keep in mind that most firms only rent to drivers ages 23 and over. Avis, Hertz and local companies have offices at airports and in popular tourist hubs. Expect to pay from RM190 (US$43) per day, including insurance. Parking lots and metered on-street parking are easy to find, sometimes with payment via an app.

Hop on a moped for easy island exploring

Mopeds and small motorcycles can be hired inexpensively in popular hangouts such as the Cameron Highlands, Penang and Pulau Langkawi, and are great for local exploring. Bigger bikes can be hired in Kota Kinabalu, Kuching and Miri for tackling the tougher roads on Borneo.

A standard driving license from your home country should be sufficient to hire a moped, but you may need a motorcycle license for larger bikes. Check the rental terms to make sure you have adequate insurance; most firms ask you to leave your passport as a deposit.

While “trishaw” rickshaws still ply the streets of Melaka and Penang, locals in Malaysian cities count on getting around town by bus, taxi or rideshare. Shutterstock

Local transport is a convenient and inexpensive option in towns and cities

Colorful rickshaws still trundle around Melaka and Penang – though these days, most locals get around by city bus, taxi or rideshares. Malaysia’s taxi drivers don’t need much persuading to use the meter, but it can be hard to find a taxi away from shopping malls and transport hubs; summoning a rideshare via the Grab app is almost always the easiest option after dark.

Most big cities have cheap local bus services, and Kuala Lumpur has an extensive (though poorly integrated) system of overland trains, elevated trains and a monorail. Out on the islands, it’s usually a choice between a taxi or a rented moped. On Borneo, Kuching, Kota Kinabalu and other large towns have local buses and taxis.

Malaysia is not particularly wheelchair friendly, except in Kuala Lumpur, where transport is accessible. Getty Images

Accessible transportation in Malaysia

For travelers with mobility issues, Malaysia can pose a challenge. Where footpaths are present, curbs are high, routes are often blocked by construction work and crossings are few and far between – and often involve climbing an overpass via stairs.

KL is perhaps easier than other cities, with wheelchair-accessible trains and stations, including the KLIA Ekspres train to the airport. Some buses are also wheelchair-friendly; the door-to-door Rapid Mobiliti minivan service is another option. Elsewhere, use trains and planes for longer hops and taxis for local trips, or contact specialist tour operator Ace Altair Travels.