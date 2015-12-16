Langkawi Archipelago Jet Ski Tour

Choose a morning or afternoon departure time, and meet your small group at a designated spot on Cenang Beach. After a safety briefing and instruction on how to operate your Jet Ski, hop aboard and follow an experienced guide who leads your convoy over the tranquil waters of the Andaman Sea to eight islands in the Langkawi archipelago. You can ride solo or double up with a partner, depending on the option you select upon booking.After a short stop at Tepur Island for a check-in and some advice from your guide on riding in formation, continue to the region’s second largest island and its star attraction: Dayang Bunting Island. Arrive at the lookout point for a glimpse of the pregnant maiden’s silhouette for which the island was named, formed by the outline of hills and rocky outcrops on one side of Dayang Bunting Lake — the largest freshwater lake in Malaysia.Hear about the legend of a lovely fairy princess who became pregnant after drinking the water, and then follow your guide on a 5-minute jungle trek to the lake, which is separated from the sea by a thin ridge of limestone. Enjoy free time to swim, or rent a solar boat or paddle boat. For those looking to unwind, just dip your feet in the water on a dock and enjoy the lush surroundings. When it's time, get back on your Jet Ski and speed over to the Fjords, a cluster of jungle-clad islands about one nautical mile (2 km) away. Skim across the crystal-clear waters between rocky islets and secret coves to arrive at another dip-worthy spot where you'll be surrounded by 360-degree views of jungle terrain. Catch the breathtaking sight of eagles soaring overhead while your guide describes the flora and fauna. A mushroom-shaped island, limestone structures, stalactites, mangroves, and other vegetation unique to Langkawi are among the geological and biological wonders you'll learn more about. Before riding back to the starting point, stop at an uncharted island for a short swim and snorkeling session (depending on water conditions) to top off your half-day Jet Ski adventure.