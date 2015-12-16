Welcome to Pulau Langkawi
Spas, seafood restaurants and beach bars are abundant, but fortunately Pulau Langkawi has not been developed beyond recognition. Beyond Pantai Cenang, the inevitable first stop for beach lovers, experience life lived in the slow lane in traditional kampung (villages). The island's official name is 'the jewel of Kedah', and its rugged beauty is evident in waterfalls, hot springs and forest parks – all excellent reasons to peel yourself off your beach towel.
Private Arrival Transfer: Langkawi International Airport to Hotel
Visitors will be met by a representative at Langkawi Airport and transferred to your hotel. This is the ideal way to start your holiday or business trip. Travel from Langkawi Airport to your Langkawi hotel. You must select between two areas in Langkawi, depending on your hotel location. Langkawi (LGK01) hotels - Pantai Cenang, Pantai Kok or Pantai Tengah Langkawi (LKG02) hotels - Datai, Andaman, Tanjung Rhu, Four Seasons or Westin Langkawi Resort and Spa Vehicles used: Air-conditioned Sedan Car (1 to 2 people) Air-conditioned Minivan (3 to 9 people) Don't forget to book your Hotel to Airport transfer!Price is per person, based on 3 to 6 adults per car/vehicle.
Langkawi Cable Car Ride and Oriental Village Morning Tour
Upon arrival at the Oriental Village, ascend Mount Mat Chinchang Hill by cable car for a bird's eye view of Langkawi. The cable car has the longest suspension in the world between two stations. It was built without constructing any roads through the jungle. At highest tower (72 meters), enjoy the cool air and the view of the highlands before proceeding down to the Oriental Village. At the village, take time to shop at various outlets and enjoy your choice of cuisine for lunch, (at own expense) before returning to your hotel.
Langkawi Mangrove Forest and Eagle Watching Tour
After pickup from your hotel, you will be taken to the a fishing village, which is home to Malaysia's incredibly diverse wildlife.Discover this region's natural beauty as you travel by boat through limestone caves and hidden canyons, where monkeys, kingfishers, monitor lizards and mud crabs congregate along the river banks. Get an even deeper appreciation for this fishing village by dining on delicious fresh seafood from a fish farm restaurant here. Then, enjoy the highlight of your tour: watching the three different species of protected eagles being fed, including the incredible bald eagle! Take out your camera or video camera as this scene is one not to be missed! After that, cruise back to the jetty along the coastal area of northern islands. After a scrumptious meal, relax on your way back as you are dropped off at your hotel.
Langkawi Archipelago Jet Ski Tour
Choose a morning or afternoon departure time, and meet your small group at a designated spot on Cenang Beach. After a safety briefing and instruction on how to operate your Jet Ski, hop aboard and follow an experienced guide who leads your convoy over the tranquil waters of the Andaman Sea to eight islands in the Langkawi archipelago. You can ride solo or double up with a partner, depending on the option you select upon booking.After a short stop at Tepur Island for a check-in and some advice from your guide on riding in formation, continue to the region’s second largest island and its star attraction: Dayang Bunting Island. Arrive at the lookout point for a glimpse of the pregnant maiden’s silhouette for which the island was named, formed by the outline of hills and rocky outcrops on one side of Dayang Bunting Lake — the largest freshwater lake in Malaysia.Hear about the legend of a lovely fairy princess who became pregnant after drinking the water, and then follow your guide on a 5-minute jungle trek to the lake, which is separated from the sea by a thin ridge of limestone. Enjoy free time to swim, or rent a solar boat or paddle boat. For those looking to unwind, just dip your feet in the water on a dock and enjoy the lush surroundings. When it's time, get back on your Jet Ski and speed over to the Fjords, a cluster of jungle-clad islands about one nautical mile (2 km) away. Skim across the crystal-clear waters between rocky islets and secret coves to arrive at another dip-worthy spot where you'll be surrounded by 360-degree views of jungle terrain. Catch the breathtaking sight of eagles soaring overhead while your guide describes the flora and fauna. A mushroom-shaped island, limestone structures, stalactites, mangroves, and other vegetation unique to Langkawi are among the geological and biological wonders you'll learn more about. Before riding back to the starting point, stop at an uncharted island for a short swim and snorkeling session (depending on water conditions) to top off your half-day Jet Ski adventure.
Private Departure Transfer: Hotel to Langkawi International Airport
You'll be met by a representative at your selected Langkawi hotel and transferred to Langkawi International Airport. This is the ideal way to end your holiday, with ease and comfort. Travel from your Langkawi hotel to Langkawi International Airport. You must select between 2 areas of Langkawi, depending on your hotel location. Langkawi (LGK01) hotels - Pantai Cenang, Pantai Kok or Pantai Tengah Langkawi (LKG02) hotels - Datai, Andaman, Tanjung Rhu, Four Seasons or Westin Langkawi Resort and Spa Vehicles used: Air-conditioned Sedan Car (1 to 2 people) Air-conditioned Minivan (3 to 9 people) Don't forget to book your Hotel to Airport transfer!Price is per person, based on 3 to 6 adults per car/vehicle.
Island Hopping Tour from Langkawi
After pickup from your Langkawi hotel, begin your tour with a boat trip from Pantai Cenang and discover some amazing rock formations as the boat takes you along the coastline of many islands. Head first towards the island of Pulau Dayang Bunting (Pregnant Maiden Lake) whose waters are believed to have magical effects on infertile women! As you enjoy your boat cruise, witness the spectacular sights of the sea such as eagles diving for fish and crab-eating monkeys. Finally, stop at Pulau Beras Basah, where you can soak in the warm rays of the sun from the uninhabited white sandy beach or take a refreshing dip in its crystal-clear waters. End your tour with a drop-off at your hotel.