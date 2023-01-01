Pantai Pasir Tengkorak

This beautiful, secluded public beach, with its soft white sand, clear water, shady trees and jungle backdrop, is popular with locals on weekends; during the week it can be almost empty. The car park and entrance to the beach is on the 161 road, between Langkawi Crocodile Farm and Temurun waterfall. Note that the bathrooms here may or may not be open and there is nowhere to buy food or water.

There are several theories on the origins of the beach’s name, which means 'sandy skulls'. One eerie explanation relates to the legend of a nearby whirlpool that would swallow passing ships; the heads of the crew would later wash up on the shore.