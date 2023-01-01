Panorama Langkawi

The highlight of this family-friendly amusement park is SkyCab, a cable car that whisks visitors to the top of Gunung Machinchang (713m). For an extra RM6/4 (adult/child), you can walk along the 100m-high SkyBridge for knee-trembling views across the jungle canopy. Arrive early to avoid long queues at weekends and during school holidays.

SkyCab is closed for maintenance once a month; check the calendar on the website.

Other attractions, sprinkled among souvenir shops and snack stands, include 6D Cinemotion (a 3D movie simulator with splashes of water) and a 3D art museum where you can take selfies with murals of famous sights and artworks.