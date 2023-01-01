Kilim Karst Geoforest Park

The jetty near Tanjung Rhu is the main departure point for boat trips into the extensive mangrove forests with stunning limestone formations that edge much of the northeastern coast of Langkawi. Tours usually include a stop at Gua Kelawar (a cave that's home to bats), lunch at a floating restaurant and eagle-watching.

Unfortunately, to attract eagles and please their camera-toting customers, many tour operators churn chicken fat or other foodstuff into the water behind the boats, disrupting the birds’ natural feeding patterns and damaging the ecosystem. Dev’s Adventure Tours and JungleWalla are outfits offering boat and kayaking trips that do not include eagle feeding.