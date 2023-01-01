Kota Mahsuri

The story of Mahsuri, a Malay princess who was unjustly accused of adultery and put a curse on Langkawi in revenge, is commemorated at this historical complex that includes Mahsuri’s shrine as well as a recreation of a traditional house, a theatre, a ‘diorama museum’ and food outlets. The site is west of Kuah, a few kilometres off the road to the airport.

As the legend goes, Mahsuri’s punishment was to be executed by stabbing. With her dying breath she cursed Langkawi with seven generations of bad luck. This took place in 1819 and not long after, the Siamese invaded the island. However, some 160 years later, Langkawi started to take off as a tourism destination when it was declared a free port in 1987.