Around 7km southwest of Kangar, the small but impressive Muzium Kota Kayang houses displays on local history, including neolithic tools, royal regalia and ceramics. There are some real treasures here and facilities are surprisingly modern, with clear English descriptions. The museum is attractively located on a plot of land backed by limestone cliffs and shallow caves, as well as the modest mausoleums of two 16th-century sultans of Kedah. You’ll need to catch a taxi from Kangar to get here (RM12).