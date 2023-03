The Kedah state mosque instantly impresses with its richly decorated arches and five broad domes, which represent the pillars of Islam. Built in 1912, Moorish-style Masjid Zahir is one of the oldest and loveliest mosques in Malaysia. It is also the site of a cemetery for Kedah warriors who fought the Siamese in 1821.

Modestly dressed visitors may enter; both sexes should be covered from shoulders to knees and women are advised to bring a headscarf.