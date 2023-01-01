Muzium Padi is all about Kedah’s main crop: rice. It’s located 10km northwest of Alor Setar amid green rice paddies; a taxi costs RM25. The complex, which has a distinctly socialist, utopian feel (some of its murals were made by North Korean artists), is supposed to emulate the gunny sacks used by rice farmers. And if you’re really into rice, you'll love the exhaustive exhibits inside.

The main event is a top-floor, rotating observation deck that looks out onto a mural of the surrounding rice fields; the gimmick pays homage to Gunung Keriang, a nearby limestone hill that, according to local folklore, is also supposed to rotate.