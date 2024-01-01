Galeri Sultan Abdul Halim

Kedah

The former High Court, erected in 1922, is today a museum dedicated to Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah, twice Malaysia’s head of state, the Yang Di Pertuan Agong. Inside you’ll find photos and an exhaustive collection of memorabilia from the sultan’s life, with everything from golf visors to Rolls-Royces and even His Majesty’s old mobile phones on display.

