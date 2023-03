Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia’s seventh and longest-serving prime minister, was born the youngest of nine children in Alor Setar in 1925. Rumah Kelahiran Mahathir, his childhood home, is now preserved as a small but worthwhile museum, containing family effects, photos and the politician’s old bicycle. Aside from providing an insight into Mahathir’s early life, the museum is an interesting example of a traditional Malaysian house.