Gua Kelam is a 370m-long cavern that was gouged out in the tin-mining days. Access is along a rickety gangway above a river that runs through the cave and emerges at a popular swimming spot in an attractive landscaped park, with a backdrop of craggy limestone hills. Gua Kelam is 1km from Kaki Bukit; the bus from Kangar to Padang Besar passes close to the entrance as it does a U-turn on the way back out of the one-street town.