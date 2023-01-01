Galeria Perdana

Established by prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who was born in Kedah and is credited with transforming the fortunes of Langkawi by granting it duty-free status, this museum displays the sort of gifts that get passed between heads of state (Formula One race cars, Ming vases painted with the prime minister's face – that sort of thing). The vast collection is well displayed in this elegant gallery with its magnificent, hand-painted ceilings. It’s located 12km north of Kuah.