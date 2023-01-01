The series of freshwater rock pools at Telaga Tujuh, located at the top of a waterfall inland from Pantai Kok, makes a refreshing alternative to splashing about in the ocean. To get here, follow the road from Pantai Kok past Oriental Village (SkyCab is well signposted) until it ends at a car park. From here it’s a steady 10-minute climb through the rainforest (stay to the right) to the wells at the top of the falls.

Connected by a thin trickle of refreshingly cool mountain water and surrounded by thick jungle that is home to a family of cheeky, and somewhat intimidating, monkeys (keep food out of sight), the pools also offer brilliant views of the island.