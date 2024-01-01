Pantai Tengah

Head south and Langkawi gets a little more polished; the road loops around a rocky headland, taking you to upscale Pantai Tengah. It’s a slightly smaller, narrower beach, with less noisy water-sports activity than on Pantai Cenang. There are a few big, all-inclusive resorts here, good restaurants and bars, and a few cheaper hotels too.

  • Aerial view of Seven Wells waterfall.

    Telaga Tujuh

    7.65 MILES

    The series of freshwater rock pools at Telaga Tujuh, located at the top of a waterfall inland from Pantai Kok, makes a refreshing alternative to splashing…

  • Kilim Karst Geoforest Park

    Kilim Karst Geoforest Park

    12.23 MILES

    The jetty near Tanjung Rhu is the main departure point for boat trips into the extensive mangrove forests with stunning limestone formations that edge…

  • Panorama Langkawi

    Panorama Langkawi

    7.32 MILES

    The highlight of this family-friendly amusement park is SkyCab, a cable car that whisks visitors to the top of Gunung Machinchang (713m). For an extra RM6…

  • Long tail boats on Ko Rawi in Tarutao national marine park in Thailand.

    Ko Tarutao Marine National Park

    26.79 MILES

    This 51-island marine national park, covered with well-preserved virgin rainforest teeming with fauna and surrounded by healthy coral reefs and radiant…

  • Tanjung Rhu

    Tanjung Rhu

    13.36 MILES

    On the north coast, Tanjung Rhu is one of Langkawi’s wider and better beaches, fronted by magnificent limestone stacks that bend the ocean into a pleasant…

  • Teluk Datai

    Teluk Datai

    10.73 MILES

    On the far northwestern corner of Pulau Langkawi, the beaches at Teluk Datai are arguably some of the island’s most beautiful and secluded, but are really…

  • Pantai Cenang

    Pantai Cenang

    0.67 MILES

    The busiest and most developed beach is the 2km-long strip of sand at Pantai Cenang. The beach is gorgeous: white sand, teal water and green palms. There…

  • Pantai Pasir Tengkorak

    Pantai Pasir Tengkorak

    10.22 MILES

    This beautiful, secluded public beach, with its soft white sand, clear water, shady trees and jungle backdrop, is popular with locals on weekends; during…

