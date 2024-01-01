Head south and Langkawi gets a little more polished; the road loops around a rocky headland, taking you to upscale Pantai Tengah. It’s a slightly smaller, narrower beach, with less noisy water-sports activity than on Pantai Cenang. There are a few big, all-inclusive resorts here, good restaurants and bars, and a few cheaper hotels too.
Pantai Tengah
Pulau Langkawi
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
7.65 MILES
The series of freshwater rock pools at Telaga Tujuh, located at the top of a waterfall inland from Pantai Kok, makes a refreshing alternative to splashing…
12.23 MILES
The jetty near Tanjung Rhu is the main departure point for boat trips into the extensive mangrove forests with stunning limestone formations that edge…
7.32 MILES
The highlight of this family-friendly amusement park is SkyCab, a cable car that whisks visitors to the top of Gunung Machinchang (713m). For an extra RM6…
Ko Tarutao Marine National Park
26.79 MILES
This 51-island marine national park, covered with well-preserved virgin rainforest teeming with fauna and surrounded by healthy coral reefs and radiant…
13.36 MILES
On the north coast, Tanjung Rhu is one of Langkawi’s wider and better beaches, fronted by magnificent limestone stacks that bend the ocean into a pleasant…
10.73 MILES
On the far northwestern corner of Pulau Langkawi, the beaches at Teluk Datai are arguably some of the island’s most beautiful and secluded, but are really…
0.67 MILES
The busiest and most developed beach is the 2km-long strip of sand at Pantai Cenang. The beach is gorgeous: white sand, teal water and green palms. There…
10.22 MILES
This beautiful, secluded public beach, with its soft white sand, clear water, shady trees and jungle backdrop, is popular with locals on weekends; during…
Nearby Pulau Langkawi attractions
0.41 MILES
With an imposing facade that makes it something of a landmark on the main Cenang strip, this aquarium features 500 species of marine and freshwater…
0.67 MILES
The busiest and most developed beach is the 2km-long strip of sand at Pantai Cenang. The beach is gorgeous: white sand, teal water and green palms. There…
1.22 MILES
This complex comprises rice paddies populated by water buffalo and ducks. Call in advance to arrange a tour to learn about, and even have a hand in,…
5.56 MILES
The story of Mahsuri, a Malay princess who was unjustly accused of adultery and put a curse on Langkawi in revenge, is commemorated at this historical…
6.64 MILES
Located in the western part of Pulau Langkawi, 12km north of Pantai Cenang, Pantai Kok fronts a beautiful bay surrounded by limestone mountains and jungle…
6.78 MILES
Telaga Harbour Park is a yachting marina and shopping complex surrounded by nature.
7.28 MILES
There are a handful of fast-food restaurants and souvenir shops at this open-air mall, where the main attraction is the SkyCab cable car at Panorama…
7.32 MILES
The highlight of this family-friendly amusement park is SkyCab, a cable car that whisks visitors to the top of Gunung Machinchang (713m). For an extra RM6…