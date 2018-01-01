Welcome to Johor Bahru
Most travellers skip southern Malaysia's largest city, but for intrepid souls there's a handful of worthwhile museums, temples and mosques, shopping and party zones. If that ain't your thing, JB also has a Legoland, where 'everything is awesome'.
As one of the five ‘economic zones’ of the Iskandar development project, which will radically change southern Malaysia over the next decade, JB is in for one hell of a makeover yet. The 720-hectare Danga Bay area, 5km from the Causeway, is poised to be a financial and commercial centre. Work on the development began in 2006 and is expected to be completed in 2025. For now, Danga Bay is a sprawl of construction.
Private Tour: Malaysia Johor Bahru Tour from Singapore
Drive across the causeway linking Singapore and Malaysia. After immigration formalities, we commence our tour of Johor Bahru with a visit to a handicraft center to observe batik painting. This is followed by a visit to Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque, a Moorish-styled mosque that is strategically positioned on top of a hill overlooking the Straits of Johor Bahru. Built in 1900 and is one of the most beautiful mosques in Malaysia, before arriving at a Kampong. The final stop will be at a Muslim cemetery with a view from the exterior The Royal Mausoleum, an area where one can't help but appreciate the serene and tranquil atmosphere befitting a resting place for eternity. The Royal Mausoleum has been the final place for Royalty of Johor Bahru and the architecture is one of a fine, unique and aesthetic design of yesterday. From here proceed back to Singapore.
Fireflies Night Tour from Singapore
A private pick up service by our experienced driver and comfortable vehicle directly at your hotel or any residential address in Singapore at 5.30pm. The boat tour starts at 7pm. Hop aboard and your magical journey will begin.Have you seen fireflies in the natural before? Fireflies thrive in areas where there is standing water in a forest or field with long grass among which they can hide, and where the weather is warm and humid. If the area you live in is not like this, then chances are that you are in for a rare, once in a lifetime display of visual extravaganza by mother nature.As the boat captain takes you through the silent river into the all natural mangrove forest, darkness will begin to surround you. Once you enter pitch darkness, the lights of the fireflies start to appear. The tiny, rotating lights dance right before your very eyes. Very soon, you will find yourself surrounded by millions of flickering stars among the trees. Did you know that each firefly flickers with a unique frequency? BONUS: look up into the sky and you will also see the stars shining so brightly like never before. Will you be able to identify any of the constellations? It is an experience never found in the city area.The boat tour lasts 45-60 minutes. We then drop you back to your pick-up point. Highly recommended for a romantic getaway, a relaxing evening with nature or an educational family trip.
Johor Bahru Half-Day Trip from Singapore
Singapore and Malaysia are just a bridge away from each other, yet worlds apart in terms of history, culture and city infrastructure. Around half a million Singaporeans and Malaysians commute daily across the two causeways that link the countries together, for school, work and leisure. The causeways and their toll stops themselves carry countless of controversial political stories. This tour takes you around Johor Bahru city area to see the contrast (you decide whether positive or negative) between the two cities.At your hotel or residence in Singapore, your friendly tour guide will be there for meet and greet, to begin the half-day tour that will open your eyes to Johor Bahru's local culture and history.Malaysia, like Singapore, is an ordinary state. However, unlike Singapore, it has an official religion - Islam, Visit Royal Abu Bakar Mosque located on top of a small hill and overlooking the Straits of Johor. This state mosque took eight years to construct (1892-1900). It has four minarets that resemble British clock towers. It was inaugurated by the then Sultan Ibrahim. Made of white marble and is a combination of Moorish and Victorian architecture, it can accommodate 2000 worshipers. The Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque is listed as a protected heritage monument by the Department of Museums and Antiquities.Batik appreciation is a favorite among visitors who have not been exposed to this traditional form of textile artwork before. Batik is Malaysia’s official fabric. You will visit a local Batik Handicraft Factory to see traditional Malay arts and crafts. Watch the artists busy at work doing batik painting. Learn about the different types of batik and the different significance's/meanings. To make a batik, selected areas of the cloth are blocked out by brushing or drawing hot wax over them, and the cloth is then dyed. The parts covered in wax resist the dye and remain the original color. Next, visit the Royal Mausoleum, which is where the temenggongs were buried. Sultan Abu Bakar Royal Palace Museum, the marvelous Istana Besar, once the Johor royal family’s principal palace, was built in Victorian style by Anglophile sultan Abu Bakar in 1866. It was opened as a museum to the public in 1990 and displays the incredible wealth of the sultans. It's now the finest museum of its kind in Malaysia, and the 53-hectare palace grounds (free entry) are beautifully manicured.There will be a quick stop for lunch or snacks (expenses not included), during which you can take the opportunity to try authentic Malaysian cuisine which people say is totally different from that in Singapore. Even though the dish might bear the same name, the method of cooking and the ingredients and spices added make the dish bear a taste remarkably unique to Malaysia.After the tour concludes, you can stop by some product stores for souvenir shopping (time permitting) before heading back to your hotel.
Half-Day Johor Bahru Tour from Singapore
After selected hotel pickup by comfortable coach, you're driven across the Johor–Singapore Causeway to Johor Bahru, the second largest city in the southern portion of peninsular Malaysia. With your guide, visit the Sultan Abu Bakar State Mosque, constructed between 1892 and 1900 under the direction of its namesake. Then drive along Lido Beach to a handicraft town to observe batik painting used in wall pictures and sarongs. Follow up with a visit to a Malay cemetery and see the exterior of the Royal Mausoleum, where you'll to learn about Muslim practices in the burial of their deceased.Finally, proceed with a drive through the city center before returning across the causeway to your Singapore hotel.
Private Transfer from Kuala Lumpur International Airport to Legoland Johore Bahru
Upon arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, you will be picked up by a professional English speaking driver. The ride takes approximately 4 hours depending on your immigration clearance at the airport and the traffic condition at the highway to your destination, Legoland. You are allowed to have a tea break when pass by the convenience store or stop area. You will see many palm oil plantations, Malay Kampung and some interesting tourist spots. The professional English driver will share some history and explanation on the area along the ride.This service is certainly the ideal solution for those who wish to travel in fast and comfortable way.
Full-Day Durian and Shopping Tour in Malaysia from Singapore
You may not have had the chance to taste the famous Durian. This fruit is so well-known for its distinct smell and taste that it has previously been used as a challenge on reality shows. Durian is thorny and hard on the outside, but has soft and creamy flesh. You will most likely have extreme love or extreme hatred for it. There are many different varieties of Durian, all of which are extremely rich in nutrients. Durian is naturally rich in potassium, dietary fibre, iron, vitamin C, and vitamin B complex. The king of fruits is thus excellent for improving muscle strength and blood pressure, bowel movements and skin health. It also supports the nervous and immune systems, and enhances red blood cell formation.This full-day experience will begin with a pickup from any address in Singapore. You will depart from Singapore at approximately 11am for Malaysia. Durian varieties that you will get to sample (depends on which season your tour date falls on) include the Black Thorn Durian with dark yellow flesh with an intensely sweet taste that ends with a slightly bitter note, the Musang King Durian with golden, thick flesh that is said to be the most prized and highly sought after variety, the D24 Durian with its trademark creamy and bitter flesh, hailing from the mountains in Cameron Highlands, the Red Prawn Durian with orangey-red flesh that is stickier than other varieties and the Green Bamboo Durian with a greenish tinge and fibrous feel.You will learn how to identify the different durian varieties by looking at them from the outside, how to open a durian, how to eat the durian flesh, and how to cleanse your palette after. Durians are very heavy fruit, so it is important that you cool your body down after your feasting. After eating, you will go for some shopping at Johor Premium Outlet. When it is dinner time, you will enjoy a seafood dinner. Johor Bahru is known for its fresh and delicious seafood. Many Singaporeans go across the border during the weekends just to enjoy a night of yummy seafood here!Once the tour is complete you will be taken back to the Lavender MRT station in Singapore, with an expected arrival time of approximately 10pm.