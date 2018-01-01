Johor Bahru Half-Day Trip from Singapore

Singapore and Malaysia are just a bridge away from each other, yet worlds apart in terms of history, culture and city infrastructure. Around half a million Singaporeans and Malaysians commute daily across the two causeways that link the countries together, for school, work and leisure. The causeways and their toll stops themselves carry countless of controversial political stories. This tour takes you around Johor Bahru city area to see the contrast (you decide whether positive or negative) between the two cities.At your hotel or residence in Singapore, your friendly tour guide will be there for meet and greet, to begin the half-day tour that will open your eyes to Johor Bahru's local culture and history.Malaysia, like Singapore, is an ordinary state. However, unlike Singapore, it has an official religion - Islam, Visit Royal Abu Bakar Mosque located on top of a small hill and overlooking the Straits of Johor. This state mosque took eight years to construct (1892-1900). It has four minarets that resemble British clock towers. It was inaugurated by the then Sultan Ibrahim. Made of white marble and is a combination of Moorish and Victorian architecture, it can accommodate 2000 worshipers. The Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque is listed as a protected heritage monument by the Department of Museums and Antiquities.Batik appreciation is a favorite among visitors who have not been exposed to this traditional form of textile artwork before. Batik is Malaysia’s official fabric. You will visit a local Batik Handicraft Factory to see traditional Malay arts and crafts. Watch the artists busy at work doing batik painting. Learn about the different types of batik and the different significance's/meanings. To make a batik, selected areas of the cloth are blocked out by brushing or drawing hot wax over them, and the cloth is then dyed. The parts covered in wax resist the dye and remain the original color. Next, visit the Royal Mausoleum, which is where the temenggongs were buried. Sultan Abu Bakar Royal Palace Museum, the marvelous Istana Besar, once the Johor royal family’s principal palace, was built in Victorian style by Anglophile sultan Abu Bakar in 1866. It was opened as a museum to the public in 1990 and displays the incredible wealth of the sultans. It's now the finest museum of its kind in Malaysia, and the 53-hectare palace grounds (free entry) are beautifully manicured.There will be a quick stop for lunch or snacks (expenses not included), during which you can take the opportunity to try authentic Malaysian cuisine which people say is totally different from that in Singapore. Even though the dish might bear the same name, the method of cooking and the ingredients and spices added make the dish bear a taste remarkably unique to Malaysia.After the tour concludes, you can stop by some product stores for souvenir shopping (time permitting) before heading back to your hotel.