Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Melaka

This compact Malaysian state's catchphrase – 'Don't mess with Melaka' – sums up its confident attitude. Recent years have seen Melaka capitalise on its illustrious history and assert itself as one of Malaysia’s most irresistible tourist draws.

In the 15th century, Melaka was one of Southeast Asia's greatest trading ports. Over time it lost favor to Singapore, but this slowdown in trade protected much of the ancient architecture of the state capital, Melaka City, from falling foul of development. The historic centre was crowned a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2008, kick-starting a decade of renewal. Modern Melaka swaggers once more, with visitors pouring in to experience the bustling weekend night market, heritage architecture and famously glitzy trishaws.

The rest of the state is a patchwork of forests, farmland and often deserted beaches. There's a generous scattering of family-friendly attractions in the smaller towns of Alor Gajah and Ayer Keroh.

Explore Melaka

  • Stadthuys

    This former town hall and governor's residence dates to the 1650s and is believed to be the oldest Dutch building in the East. It functioned as State…

  • D

    Dutch Square

    The focal point of the Unesco Heritage zone, this attractive and elegant square is surrounded by Dutch-era buildings that have been painted crimson, shady…

  • B

    Baba & Nyonya Heritage Museum

    Touring this traditional Baba-Nonya (Peranakan) townhouse transports you to a time when women peered at guests through decorative partitions and every…

  • H

    History & Ethnography Museums Complex

    The ground floor of the Stadthuys houses Melaka's most interesting museum, which focuses on the city's fascinating history and ethnography. Exhibits…

  • Maritime Museum & Naval Museum

    Embark on a voyage through Melaka's maritime history at these linked museums, all covered by the one ticket. The most enjoyable of the Maritime Museum's…

  • Masjid Selat Melaka

    Especially beautiful at morning or dusk, this gold-domed mosque overlooks the Strait of Melaka from its shoreside perch on an artificial island a short…

  • Cheng Hoon Teng Temple

    Malaysia's oldest still-operating Chinese temple, constructed in 1673, remains a central place of worship for the Buddhist and Taoist communities here. It…

  • Christ Church

    Built in 1753 from laterite bricks brought from Zeeland in Holland, this eye-catching cherry-pink church is one of the most photographed and imposing…

  • Masjid Kampung Hulu

    The oldest functioning mosque in Malaysia was, surprisingly, commissioned by the Dutch in 1728. The mosque is made up of predominantly Javanese…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Melaka.

  • See

    Stadthuys

    This former town hall and governor's residence dates to the 1650s and is believed to be the oldest Dutch building in the East. It functioned as State…

  • See

    Dutch Square

    The focal point of the Unesco Heritage zone, this attractive and elegant square is surrounded by Dutch-era buildings that have been painted crimson, shady…

  • See

    Baba & Nyonya Heritage Museum

    Touring this traditional Baba-Nonya (Peranakan) townhouse transports you to a time when women peered at guests through decorative partitions and every…

  • See

    History & Ethnography Museums Complex

    The ground floor of the Stadthuys houses Melaka's most interesting museum, which focuses on the city's fascinating history and ethnography. Exhibits…

  • See

    Maritime Museum & Naval Museum

    Embark on a voyage through Melaka's maritime history at these linked museums, all covered by the one ticket. The most enjoyable of the Maritime Museum's…

  • See

    Masjid Selat Melaka

    Especially beautiful at morning or dusk, this gold-domed mosque overlooks the Strait of Melaka from its shoreside perch on an artificial island a short…

  • See

    Cheng Hoon Teng Temple

    Malaysia's oldest still-operating Chinese temple, constructed in 1673, remains a central place of worship for the Buddhist and Taoist communities here. It…

  • See

    Christ Church

    Built in 1753 from laterite bricks brought from Zeeland in Holland, this eye-catching cherry-pink church is one of the most photographed and imposing…

  • See

    Masjid Kampung Hulu

    The oldest functioning mosque in Malaysia was, surprisingly, commissioned by the Dutch in 1728. The mosque is made up of predominantly Javanese…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Melaka

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.