Melaka
This compact Malaysian state's catchphrase – 'Don't mess with Melaka' – sums up its confident attitude. Recent years have seen Melaka capitalise on its illustrious history and assert itself as one of Malaysia’s most irresistible tourist draws.
In the 15th century, Melaka was one of Southeast Asia's greatest trading ports. Over time it lost favor to Singapore, but this slowdown in trade protected much of the ancient architecture of the state capital, Melaka City, from falling foul of development. The historic centre was crowned a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2008, kick-starting a decade of renewal. Modern Melaka swaggers once more, with visitors pouring in to experience the bustling weekend night market, heritage architecture and famously glitzy trishaws.
The rest of the state is a patchwork of forests, farmland and often deserted beaches. There's a generous scattering of family-friendly attractions in the smaller towns of Alor Gajah and Ayer Keroh.
Explore Melaka
- Stadthuys
This former town hall and governor's residence dates to the 1650s and is believed to be the oldest Dutch building in the East. It functioned as State…
- DDutch Square
The focal point of the Unesco Heritage zone, this attractive and elegant square is surrounded by Dutch-era buildings that have been painted crimson, shady…
- BBaba & Nyonya Heritage Museum
Touring this traditional Baba-Nonya (Peranakan) townhouse transports you to a time when women peered at guests through decorative partitions and every…
- HHistory & Ethnography Museums Complex
The ground floor of the Stadthuys houses Melaka's most interesting museum, which focuses on the city's fascinating history and ethnography. Exhibits…
- Maritime Museum & Naval Museum
Embark on a voyage through Melaka's maritime history at these linked museums, all covered by the one ticket. The most enjoyable of the Maritime Museum's…
- Masjid Selat Melaka
Especially beautiful at morning or dusk, this gold-domed mosque overlooks the Strait of Melaka from its shoreside perch on an artificial island a short…
- Cheng Hoon Teng Temple
Malaysia's oldest still-operating Chinese temple, constructed in 1673, remains a central place of worship for the Buddhist and Taoist communities here. It…
- Christ Church
Built in 1753 from laterite bricks brought from Zeeland in Holland, this eye-catching cherry-pink church is one of the most photographed and imposing…
- Masjid Kampung Hulu
The oldest functioning mosque in Malaysia was, surprisingly, commissioned by the Dutch in 1728. The mosque is made up of predominantly Javanese…
See
