Maritime Museum & Naval Museum

Embark on a voyage through Melaka's maritime history at these linked museums, all covered by the one ticket. The most enjoyable of the Maritime Museum's three sections is housed in a re-creation of Flor de la Mar, a Portuguese ship that sank off Melaka's coast. The fun of posing on the deck and clambering between floors eclipses the displays and dioramas.

The Maritime Museum continues in the building next door (follow the signs) with exhibits featuring local vessels, including the striking kepala burung (a boat carved like a feathered bird), plus an assortment of nautical devices. Across the road from here, the Naval Museum has uniforms and informative displays, but the highlight is an atrium packed with boats and a helicopter.