8 Heeren Street

This 18th-century, Dutch-period residential house was restored as a model conservation project. A guide is on hand to explain the features and history behind this airy two-storey building. Entry is free, but donations are appreciated. Opening hours can be spotty.

The restoration project was partially chronicled in the beautifully designed coffee-table book Voices from the Street, which is on sale at the house along with other titles. Also available here is a booklet and map Endangered Trades: A Walking Tour of Malacca's Living Heritage (RM5), which is handy for a self-guided tour of the city centre.