Baba & Nyonya Heritage Museum

Touring this traditional Baba-Nonya (Peranakan) townhouse transports you to a time when women peered at guests through decorative partitions and every social situation had its specific location within the house. Built in 1659 by Dutch settlers, it was thoroughly rebuilt by Mr Chan, owner of a rubber plantation, in 1896. It's now owned by the seventh generation of the Chan family.

Guided tours start every 30 minutes to one hour, last 45 minutes and impart lots of information in an entertaining fashion; alternatively, it's possible to take a self-guided audiotour. The last tour of the day is 45 minutes before closing time.