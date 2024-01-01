This mausoleum off Jonker St pays homage to famous warrior Hang Kasturi, even though there is no historical evidence that this is actually his final resting place.
Hang Kasturi's Tomb
Melaka City
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.28 MILES
This former town hall and governor's residence dates to the 1650s and is believed to be the oldest Dutch building in the East. It functioned as State…
0.28 MILES
The focal point of the Unesco Heritage zone, this attractive and elegant square is surrounded by Dutch-era buildings that have been painted crimson, shady…
0.12 MILES
Touring this traditional Baba-Nonya (Peranakan) townhouse transports you to a time when women peered at guests through decorative partitions and every…
History & Ethnography Museums Complex
0.29 MILES
The ground floor of the Stadthuys houses Melaka's most interesting museum, which focuses on the city's fascinating history and ethnography. Exhibits…
Maritime Museum & Naval Museum
0.37 MILES
Embark on a voyage through Melaka's maritime history at these linked museums, all covered by the one ticket. The most enjoyable of the Maritime Museum's…
1.25 MILES
Especially beautiful at morning or dusk, this gold-domed mosque overlooks the Strait of Melaka from its shoreside perch on an artificial island a short…
0.05 MILES
Malaysia's oldest still-operating Chinese temple, constructed in 1673, remains a central place of worship for the Buddhist and Taoist communities here. It…
0.3 MILES
Built in 1753 from laterite bricks brought from Zeeland in Holland, this eye-catching cherry-pink church is one of the most photographed and imposing…
Nearby Melaka City attractions
1. Jonker Walk World Heritage Park
0.02 MILES
Take a break from Chinatown's bustle in this tiny park dominated by the vastly exaggerated muscleman statue of Dr Gan Boon Leong, the founding father of…
0.05 MILES
0.1 MILES
Originally dating back to 1748, the 19th-century rebuild of the mosque you see today mingles several styles. Its multi-tiered meru roof (a stacked form…
4. Sri Poyyatha Vinayagar Moorthi Temple
0.11 MILES
One of the first Hindu temples built in Malaysia, this temple was constructed in 1781 on a plot donated by the religiously tolerant Dutch and dedicated to…
5. Baba & Nyonya Heritage Museum
0.12 MILES
0.17 MILES
The oldest functioning mosque in Malaysia was, surprisingly, commissioned by the Dutch in 1728. The mosque is made up of predominantly Javanese…
0.19 MILES
This 18th-century, Dutch-period residential house was restored as a model conservation project. A guide is on hand to explain the features and history…
0.21 MILES
The impressive exploits of Chinese-Muslim seafarer Cheng Ho (Zheng He) are celebrated through this museum's dioramas and maritime miscellany. The Ming…