Cheng Hoon Teng Temple

Melaka City

MALACCA, MALAYSIA - DECEMBER 23: Tourists visit Cheng Hoon Teng Temple at Malacca city on Dec 23, 2013 in Malacca, Malaysia. Malacca has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 7 July 2008.

Shutterstock / Tooykrub

Malaysia's oldest still-operating Chinese temple, constructed in 1673, remains a central place of worship for the Buddhist and Taoist communities here. It's also a testament to the perseverance of the local Chinese community which funded its restoration. Traditional methods were used throughout, from the ornate roof ceramics to the painted tigers by the door. Though the temple is dedicated to Kuan Yin, goddess of mercy, it is also a multifaith temple, with Buddhist, Taoist and Confucian elements and effigies.

