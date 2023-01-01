Masjid Kampung Kling

Originally dating back to 1748, the 19th-century rebuild of the mosque you see today mingles several styles. Its multi-tiered meru roof (a stacked form similar to that seen in Balinese Hindu architecture) owes its inspiration to Hindu temples, the Moorish watchtower minaret is typical of early mosques in Sumatra, while English and Dutch tiles bedeck its interior. Admission times vary; dress modestly, including a scarf for women.

The proximity of Kampung Kling mosque to Cheng Hoon Teng Temple and the Hindu temple Sri Poyatha Venayagar Moorthi has prompted locals to dub this area 'Harmony St'.