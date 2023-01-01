Masjid Selat Melaka

Especially beautiful at morning or dusk, this gold-domed mosque overlooks the Strait of Melaka from its shoreside perch on an artificial island a short taxi or bicycle ride from central Melaka. Completed in 2006, the mosque's grand archways are panelled with stained glass. When water levels are high, it appears to float. To enter, non-Muslim visitors need to dress modestly and heed the 'no shoe' signs. Women must bring a scarf or use a rental shawl to cover their head.

There are few attractions nearby and taxis don't always ply this part of town. If you don't have your own wheels, ask a taxi driver for a return trip (RM15 each way, plus waiting time).