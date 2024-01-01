Proclamation of Independence Memorial

Melaka City

LoginSave

Centuries of Melaka's history are explained within this handsome 1912 mansion that used to house the Malacca Club, a one-time social hub of British colonial Melaka. Exhibits include the table that Malaysia's first prime minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman, used during the Declaration of Independence in 1957.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Stadthuys and clocktower in Town Square.

    Stadthuys

    0.21 MILES

    This former town hall and governor's residence dates to the 1650s and is believed to be the oldest Dutch building in the East. It functioned as State…

  • Dutch Square

    Dutch Square

    0.22 MILES

    The focal point of the Unesco Heritage zone, this attractive and elegant square is surrounded by Dutch-era buildings that have been painted crimson, shady…

  • Baba & Nyonya Heritage Museum

    Baba & Nyonya Heritage Museum

    0.39 MILES

    Touring this traditional Baba-Nonya (Peranakan) townhouse transports you to a time when women peered at guests through decorative partitions and every…

  • History & Ethnography Museums Complex

    History & Ethnography Museums Complex

    0.2 MILES

    The ground floor of the Stadthuys houses Melaka's most interesting museum, which focuses on the city's fascinating history and ethnography. Exhibits…

  • Singapore, Singapore - January 17, 2016 : Maritime Museum in Malacca City, Malaysia; Shutterstock ID 498671809; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Gillmroe; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online-Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: 65050/ Online Design /LaurenGillmore/POI

    Maritime Museum & Naval Museum

    0.28 MILES

    Embark on a voyage through Melaka's maritime history at these linked museums, all covered by the one ticket. The most enjoyable of the Maritime Museum's…

  • Strait mosque during sunset; Shutterstock ID 184811996; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Gillmroe; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online-Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: 65050/ Online Design /LaurenGillmore/POI

    Masjid Selat Melaka

    0.87 MILES

    Especially beautiful at morning or dusk, this gold-domed mosque overlooks the Strait of Melaka from its shoreside perch on an artificial island a short…

  • MALACCA, MALAYSIA - DECEMBER 23: Tourists visit Cheng Hoon Teng Temple at Malacca city on Dec 23, 2013 in Malacca, Malaysia. Malacca has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 7 July 2008.; Shutterstock ID 175419539; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Gillmroe; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online-Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: 65050/ Online Design /LaurenGillmore/POI

    Cheng Hoon Teng Temple

    0.49 MILES

    Malaysia's oldest still-operating Chinese temple, constructed in 1673, remains a central place of worship for the Buddhist and Taoist communities here. It…

  • MALACCA, MALAYSIA - MAY 19: A view of Christ Church & Dutch Square on May 19, 2012 in Malacca, Malaysia. It was built in 1753 by Dutch & is the oldest 18th century Protestant church in Malaysia.; Shutterstock ID 111271517; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Gillmroe; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online-Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: 65050/ Online Design /LaurenGillmore/POI

    Christ Church

    0.2 MILES

    Built in 1753 from laterite bricks brought from Zeeland in Holland, this eye-catching cherry-pink church is one of the most photographed and imposing…

View more attractions

Nearby Melaka City attractions

1. Porta de Santiago

0.05 MILES

Most visitors pause for a photo here before hiking to the ruined church on Bukit St Paul. Porta de Santiago was built as a Portuguese fortress in 1511;…

2. Sultanate Palace

0.07 MILES

This wooden replica of the palace of Sultan Mansur Shah, who ruled Melaka from 1456 to 1477, houses an open-air cultural museum and lovely gardens. The…

3. St Paul's Church

0.1 MILES

The evocative and sublime ruin of St Paul's Church crowns the summit of Bukit St Paul overlooking central Melaka. Steep stairs from Jln Kota or Jln Chang…

4. St Francis' Institution Melaka

0.17 MILES

Originally founded in 1880 and once named St Mary's School, this charming, red-roofed Roman Catholic school is worth a visit to explore its pleasant…

5. History & Ethnography Museums Complex

0.2 MILES

The ground floor of the Stadthuys houses Melaka's most interesting museum, which focuses on the city's fascinating history and ethnography. Exhibits…

6. Christ Church

0.2 MILES

Built in 1753 from laterite bricks brought from Zeeland in Holland, this eye-catching cherry-pink church is one of the most photographed and imposing…

7. Stadthuys

0.21 MILES

This former town hall and governor's residence dates to the 1650s and is believed to be the oldest Dutch building in the East. It functioned as State…

8. Menara Taming Sari

0.22 MILES

Melaka's revolving viewing deck looks worryingly like a theme-park ride without the seat belts. Luckily, this is a leisurely thrill ride and one with air…