Proclamation of Independence Memorial

Centuries of Melaka's history are explained within this handsome 1912 mansion that used to house the Malacca Club, a one-time social hub of British colonial Melaka. Exhibits include the table that Malaysia's first prime minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman, used during the Declaration of Independence in 1957.
