Melaka's revolving viewing deck looks worryingly like a theme-park ride without the seat belts. Luckily, this is a leisurely thrill ride and one with air-con. The UFO-shaped chamber atop this 80m-high tower slowly rotates as it ascends and descends, allowing panoramic views of Melaka City, with binoculars provided. Tickets are on sale in the adjacent building. Other attractions here are the 3D Mini Rider (RM5) and bumper cars (adult/child RM10/5).