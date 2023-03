Built in 1753 from laterite bricks brought from Zeeland in Holland, this eye-catching cherry-pink church is one of the most photographed and imposing landmarks in Melaka. Inside, find Dutch and Armenian tombstones in the floor and 15m-long ceiling beams, each one cut from a single tree. The church is closed to sightseers on Sunday, but those who would like to attend a service are welcome; these are held in English at 8.30am and in Mandarin at 10.30am.