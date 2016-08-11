Welcome to Java
Boasting a dazzling array of bewitching landscapes – iridescent rice paddies, smoking volcanoes, rainforest and savannah, not to mention virgin beaches – most journeys here are defined by scenic excesses. The island is at its most excessive in the cities: crowded, polluted, concrete labyrinths that buzz and roar. Dive into Jakarta's addictive mayhem, soak up Yogyakarta's soul and stroll though Solo's batik laneways en route to the island's all-natural wonders.
Home to 140 million people and the most populated island on earth, Java travel can be slow going, particularly in the west. However, the rail network is generally reliable and efficient, and flights are inexpensive. Your endurance will be rewarded with fascinating insights into Indonesia's most complex and culturally compelling island.
You are brought to the most spectacular and world’s biggest Buddhist monument complex, Borobudur, built around 800 A.D. Looming out of a patchwork of bottle-green paddies and swaying palm tops, this colossal Buddhist relic is one of the continent’s marvels. After the decline of Buddhism and the shift of power to East Java, the monument was abandoned soon after its completion. For centuries the complex lay forgotten, buried under layers of volcanic ash. Climb up to the top, level by level to appease all skill levels, and enjoy a wonderful view on the Menoreh Mountains. Enough time is given to stroll around the complex and to discover its beauty. Afterwards,we continue to visit the nearby located temples such as Pawon Temple and Mendut Temple. Drive to Prambanan village to visit the Prambanan Temple. The Hindu temple of the “slender virgin”, also known as a complex of Lorojongrang, was erected in the 9th century while Java was ruled by the Hindu Sanjayas of Old Mataram in the north. It consists of three major temples and shrines in the main area dedicated to respected Hindu’s God Trinity such as Candi Shiva Mahadeva, Candi Brahma & Candi Vishnu. Enough time is given to walk around and observe the beautiful carvings and the neighborhood shrines such as the Candi Palosan and the Candi Sewu. The Ramayana story is carved into the walls of the temples.
Start the day with an early hotel pickup before departing for Borobudur temple at approximately 3:45am. The early start will be made worth it when you witness the spectacular and breath-taking sunrise from on top of the Majestic Buddhist Temple. Allow the spiritual atmosphere cleanse you. Begin your exploration of Java Island. You have the option of hiring a local tour guide who will reveal the story and history of the temple and the surrounding area.Afterwards, drive to the tiny temple of Pawon temple. Here, you will gain an insight to the coffee industry. You will also gain a peek into the life of Javanese people at a local house. Next, you will visit the Buddhist Temple which is home to the largest Buddha statue sitting in the chamber. Make a wish and pray in the temple.After this, we will drive to the slope of Merapi volcano, the most active volcano in Java, to have a lava tour by Jeep. The Jeep will take you to the villages ruined by the volcanic eruption in 2010. You will have the chance to stop for lunch before proceeding on to more temples, should time permit. After the conclusion of the tour you will be taken back to your hotel.
Your tour begins when you are picked up from your Jakarta accommodation. In the morning, we will pass through the Merdeka Square (Liberty Square), National Monument (Monas) and the Presidential palace. The first place you will visit is the Istiqlal mosque. This is the largest mosque in South East Asia, as it can accommodate a congregation of up to 120,000 people. To show that these two big religions are living in harmony in Indonesia, standing proudly right across is the old Catholic church; Gereja Katedral built in the neo gothic style which was consecrated in 1901, a common architectural style to build churches at that time. Continue next to the National Museum. The collection of this museum covers all of Indonesia’s territory and almost all of its history. It is an archeological, ethnological, historical and geographical museum. This is the national museum which keeps the largest collection of Hindu-Buddhist ancient art of Indonesia. Continue to Monas (Monument National) is a 132 meter high tower located in the center of Merdeka square symbolizing the fight for Indonesia, and commemorating the struggle for Indonesian independence. Afterwards you will drive to reach the Sunda Kelapa harbor. This 500-year-old harbor area was a vital link to the markets of the outside world in the 15th century kingdom of Pajajaran. It was formerly the harbor town of Sunda Kelapa where the Portuguese traded with the Hindu Kingdom of Pajajaran in the early 16th century. Since then this port has belonged to the Portuguese and Dutch. Enjoy lunch at a local restaurant before continuing onto the Jakarta old town often called Batavia town. This 1.3 square kilometer heritage site has been famous for the central trading of Asia in the past due to the strategic location and natural resources. This site is always full of people that wander through the street and the main square. Your tour will finish when you are taken back to your accommodation.
The Borobudur temple compounds, as they are officially known, were built in three tiers: a large base nearly 400 feet on each side that has five levels; on top of that are three circular platforms covered in 72 bell-shaped stupas, each with a statue of Buddha inside; at the top there is an enormous stupa that is more than 100 feet in the air. The monument is covered in carvings, with 2,600 relief panels and more than 500 statues of Buddha.The UNESCO protected Buddhist monument was abandoned in the 14th century after the bulk of the Javanese population got a taste of Islam. In the 1970’s, a restoration commenced, and now the once ignored Borobudur is Indonesia’s most visited tourist attraction.The sunrise over Borobudur is without doubt one of the travel world’s most spectacular and unique experiences. But, how do you get prime-time sunrise viewing, without being surrounded by swarms of other tourists? Borobudur is about 45 minutes from the much larger city of Yogyakarta, a city of half a million people that most visitors to Borobudur use as a base. If you want a jump on the hordes, there is an easy way you can get access to Borobudur, an hour and a half before everyone else. You can be at the top of the temple, taking those Borobudur sunrise money-shots when everyone else is still lining up at the gates, waiting to get in.A Borobudur sunrise is an absolute must-do travel experience. It is a very good reason why it is the number one attraction in Indonesia. You will never forget this experience.
Looking for a bit of adventure during your stay in Yogyakarta? This is the right tour for you!This full day tour will bring you to the feet of the world famous volcano called Mount Merapi. As you depart around 7 am, you will already feel the excitement and freshness of the air on your way to the location. As you approach the site, you will meet the guide who will explain you the details for this soft hike in the mountain. The landscape will amaze you from the second you cast your sights to the structure. The lunch that will be served is an excellent typical and local cuisine at local restaurant.After lunch, you will be transferred back to your hotel in Yogyakarta in your air-con van.
Day 1: Bali – Yogyakarta (L)You’ll be picked up from your hotel in Bali and taken to the Bali Ngurah Rai International Airport (also known as Denpasar International Airport) for your morning flight to the island of Java. When you land in the city of Yogyakarta, your guide will meet you at the airport and take you on a sightseeing tour of the city, during which you’ll experience the hustle and bustle of Javanese life.Next, drive 1.5 hours north to Magelang to visit must-see UNESCO World Heritage-listed Borobudur Temple, a 9th-century Mahayana Buddhist temple. Take a walking tour of this historical, religious and architectural gem, and admire the lush mountain backdrop. You’ll then visit Candi Prambanan, another 9th-century Hindu temple complex and UNESCO World Heritage Site. Dedicated to the Trimurti -- the expression of God as the Creator (Brahma), the Preserver (Vishnu) and the Destroyer (Shiva) – Prambanan is one of the largest Hindu temples in Southeast Asia, and will fascinate you with its ruins that still feature fine contours and intricate stone carvings.After your temple tours, you’ll be taken to your hotel.Overnight: Yogyakarta Plaza Hotel or similar in YogyakartaDay 2: Yogyakarta – Bali (B)After breakfast at your hotel, discover Yogyakarta’s artistic side on another city tour. Start with a visit to Sultan’s Palace, the seat of java’s most powerful royal family. Then, stop by a batik factory to see how these fine Javanese hand-printed textiles are produced. Your last stop is a center where the famous wayang kulit leather puppets are intricately crafted by hand. Your guide will explain how the type of theater that uses these puppets has been designated a UNESCO Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.Your tour will conclude with a transfer back to the airport for your afternoon flight to Bali. When you land, you'll be picked up and taken back to your hotel.Please note: If you'd like to make flight arrangement on your own, please choose '2-Day Java Tour without Flight' option.