Private Tour: Full-Day Highlights of Jakarta Tour with Lunch

Your tour begins when you are picked up from your Jakarta accommodation. In the morning, we will pass through the Merdeka Square (Liberty Square), National Monument (Monas) and the Presidential palace. The first place you will visit is the Istiqlal mosque. This is the largest mosque in South East Asia, as it can accommodate a congregation of up to 120,000 people. To show that these two big religions are living in harmony in Indonesia, standing proudly right across is the old Catholic church; Gereja Katedral built in the neo gothic style which was consecrated in 1901, a common architectural style to build churches at that time. Continue next to the National Museum. The collection of this museum covers all of Indonesia’s territory and almost all of its history. It is an archeological, ethnological, historical and geographical museum. This is the national museum which keeps the largest collection of Hindu-Buddhist ancient art of Indonesia. Continue to Monas (Monument National) is a 132 meter high tower located in the center of Merdeka square symbolizing the fight for Indonesia, and commemorating the struggle for Indonesian independence. Afterwards you will drive to reach the Sunda Kelapa harbor. This 500-year-old harbor area was a vital link to the markets of the outside world in the 15th century kingdom of Pajajaran. It was formerly the harbor town of Sunda Kelapa where the Portuguese traded with the Hindu Kingdom of Pajajaran in the early 16th century. Since then this port has belonged to the Portuguese and Dutch. Enjoy lunch at a local restaurant before continuing onto the Jakarta old town often called Batavia town. This 1.3 square kilometer heritage site has been famous for the central trading of Asia in the past due to the strategic location and natural resources. This site is always full of people that wander through the street and the main square. Your tour will finish when you are taken back to your accommodation.