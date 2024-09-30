A whopping 151.6 million people – that’s over half of Indonesia’s population – call Java home, making it the most populated island on earth.

From soaring peaks and fertile heartlands, to postcard-perfect islands and vivid underwater scenery, Java’s natural landscapes are as astonishing as they are diverse. The urban areas are a real contrast, where booming metropolises are a frenzy of art, culture and history.

With so much to pack in and so much distance to cover, a slower pace is the preferred way to approach it. The rail network is well established and is by far the easiest, most comfortable and most rewarding way of getting around.

Here are the best places to see in Java.

Go beyond Jakarta's shiny buildings to explore the history and culture of the capital. Alfian Widiantono/Getty Images

1. Jakarta

Best for shopping and history

Indonesia’s megalopolis of a capital city is a heaving mass of congested roads and skyscrapers. Most people write it off as nothing more than an economic and political hub, but give it a chance and you’ll find centuries of culture and history hidden behind its shiny facades. Dutch heritage can be found in the Old Town, while museums showcase everything from ancient civilisations to traditional textiles. At the opposite end of the city’s luxury malls is Blok M, a sprawling shopping quarter known for its affordable prices, while Glodok, Jakarta’s Chinatown, has open-air markets and street food.

Planning tip: Jakarta has extensive public transport including LRT, MRT and buses, but it’s very busy so avoid traveling on public transport during peak hours if you can.

2. Kawah Ijen

Best for hiking the famous blue-flamed volcano

At 2769m (9085ft), Kawah Ijen is by no means Indonesia’s tallest volcano. It is, however, one of its most unique thanks to its blue-fire phenomenon that occurs when sulfuric gas comes into contact with the volcano’s intense heat. The trek usually starts late at night or in the early hours of the morning. It typically takes about two hours, but do allow for longer as the trail can get quite steep in parts. At its summit lies the world’s largest acidic crater lake. As tempting as its striking turquoise water is, don't touch – it can be fatal due to high levels of sulfuric acid.

Planning tip: Banyuwangi is the closest city to Kawah Ijen and the best starting point for the trek. You can get here by ferry from Bali or by train from other cities in Java.

Enjoy the calm of the Karimunjawa Islands, a designated marine park to the north of Java. Laperladi Labuan/Getty Images

3. Karimunjawa Islands Marine National Park

Best for scuba diving and snorkeling

The powdery white beaches and crystal-clear waters of the Karimunjawa Islands are a world away from the hustle and bustle of mainland Java. Situated off the coast of Central Java, the archipelago is a designated marine park with waters teeming with pristine coral reefs, tropical fish and turtles. The whole area is ideal for snorkeling and scuba diving, but particularly around the islands of Menjangan Besar and Menjangan Kecil. Swap your fins for walking shoes and stroll through the mangrove forests of Karimunjawa Island, the largest and most developed, keeping an eye out for black-tailed monkeys and red-breasted parakeets as you go.

Planning tip: Ferries run from Jepara or Semarang on the mainland, and speed boats are available for private charter.

4. Yogyakarta

Best for Javanese art and culture

Often simplified to just "Jogja," Yogyakarta’s rich cultural heritage makes it one of those places that attracts every type of visitor, including students, backpackers, families and mature travelers. Once the center of the powerful Kingdom of Mataram, today, Jogja is the only remaining region in Indonesia with a monarch. Catch cultural performances of dance, puppetry and gamelan (Javanese orchestra) at the Kraton, the royal palace, and admire the spectacular pools and gardens at the Water Castle. Get crafty with batik workshops and silversmithing, or shop for bargains along the iconic Malioboro St. Its European-style, vintage street lamp-studded pavements are contrasted with Javanese andong (horse-drawn passenger cart) and street food vendors.

Take in the best views from the temple of Borobudur at sunrise or sunset. Sabine Kaufmann/500px

5. Borobudur and Prambanan

Best for ancient archaeological sites

Just over an hour’s drive northwest of Yogyakarta is Borobudur, the largest Buddhist temple in the world. Visit at sunrise or sunset for incredible views from the tiered terraces, the soft light illuminating the decorative panels and Buddha statues.

To the east of Yogyakarta is the Hindu temple complex of Prambanan. Its impressive temples have central chambers that you can enter, each one adorned with scenes from Hindu tales. It’s worth taking a walk around the complex to see the less-visited but equally stunning Sewu Temple.

Local tip: Just 5km (3 miles) from Borobudur is Klipoh Village, known for its pottery production. Visit the many studios, take a pottery class and pick up souvenirs.

6. Dieng Plateau

Best for nature and temples

Translating to "abode of the Gods," one glance at the mesmerizing volcanic landscape of the Dieng Plateau and it’s easy to see why it was chosen as a sacred location for Hindu temples back in 7 CE. Pockmarked by crater lakes, hot springs and bubbling mud pools, the scenery is otherworldly, especially during the early mornings when a fine mist envelops the plateau. Take the many walking trails through rolling farmland – potatoes, cabbages and papaya are a staple crop here – and up Gunung Sikunir for views of the whole valley and the volcanoes of Merapi and Merbabu in the distance. Although not as magnificent as Borobudur and Prambanan, the Arjuna temple complex is older than both and well worth a wander around.

Bandung is an excellent base for exploring the surrounding countryside, including the crater lake Kawah Putih. Getty Images

7. Bandung

Best for relaxed city life and culinary tourism

Tucked into the hills of West Java, the city of Bandung is jam-packed with art deco architecture, art galleries and colonial Dutch buildings reclaimed by uber-cool coffee shops and clothing boutiques. Unlike other cities in Java, it has a slower pace of life and a distinctly European feel thanks to the tree-lined boulevards and cooler temperatures.

Bandung is a great base for day trips to the countryside. To the north of the city is the mountainous area of Lembang, where the active Tangkuban Prahu volcano is surrounded by sprawling tea plantations, pine tree forests and hot springs. To the south of Bandung are more tea plantations and the milky-blue crater lake of Kawah Putih.

Local tip: Bandung is excellent for foodies, with everything from street eats to high-end dining. Paskal Food Market and Sudirman Street are the best places to try a little bit of everything.

8. Mount Bromo

Best for epic volcanic landscapes

Part of the Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park in East Java, Mt Bromo is easily one of the most picturesque volcanoes in Indonesia. It lies within a colossal ancient caldera, where a handful of splendid peaks rise dramatically from a lunar-like sand sea. At 2329m (7641ft), it may not be the tallest volcano in Java, but it certainly is one of the most active, its crater frequently seen billowing plumes of smoke.

The best part is that no strenuous hiking is required to enjoy the views, as the area is easily accessed by vehicles. Time your visit for sunrise and take in the scenery at the many viewpoints such as King Kong Hill and Seruni. To climb Mt Bromo itself requires taking a 4WD across the sand sea to the base of the mountain where – and this is when an adequate level of fitness is required – steep concrete steps lead up to the crater rim.