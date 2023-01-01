South of Dieng village, the main attractions are the sunrise viewpoint of Gunung Sikunir, 1km past Sembungan village, and the shallow lake of Telaga Cebong. Views from Sikunir are spectacular, stretching across Dieng and east as far as Merapi and Merbabu volcanoes on a clear day. To reach the hill in time for sunrise, start at 4am from Dieng. It’s a one-hour walk to Sembungan and another 30 minutes to the top of the hill. Guides charge around 150,000Rp per person.