Kawah Sikidang

This volcanic crater with steaming vents and bubbling mud ponds is a major local tourist attraction, marked by rows of warung food stalls and strategically positioned selfie stations. This isn't the place to commune with nature, however fascinating the flopping mud pools and whistling vents of steam, not least because quad-bike routes and the inevitable litter have spoilt the site. Nonetheless, for the nascent vulcanologist, it makes a reasonable first introduction to an eruptive landscape.

Kawah Sibentang is a less spectacular crater nearby, and Telaga Lumut is another small lake.