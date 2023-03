Nine kilometres from Dieng village is the pleasant 1.5km trail through fields to Kawah Candradimuka. A spur of the trail branches off to two lakes: Telaga Nila (a longer, two-hour walk) and Telaga Dringo. Just a few hundred metres past the turn-off to Kawah Candradimuka is Sumur Jalatunda. This well is in fact a deep hole some 100m across with vertical walls plunging to bright-green waters. Only the well is accessible by car.