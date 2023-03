Kawah Sileri, 2km off the main road and 6km from Dieng village, is a smoking crater with a hot lake that makes a fascinating sight from the hill above. The sheltered viewpoint is accessible by car – if anyone can be persuaded to drive there! The funnels of sulphuric steam rising from the cauldron below, and the strewn ash across the hillside, give witness to the angry nature of this active site.