Ringed by highland forest and steep-sided vegetable terraces, this lake is renowned for its exquisite colour. Ranging from a delicate turquoise to a rich cobalt blue, the hue of the water is determined by the sulphur deposits that bubble up from the depths. A trail circumnavigates both Telaga Warna and neighbouring Telaga Pengilon, paved in concrete for most of the way. The lakeside offers lots of secluded spots for a picnic and opportunities to hike along paths through neighbouring terraces.

Most visitors are content to potter around the selfie stations between the entrance and the exit, leaving the path (which takes about 30 minutes to walk) relatively peaceful except for the the odd generator, pumping water up the steep hillside to the terraces above. Gua Semar, a meditation cave, punctuates the route and there are good viewpoints from several points along the way, including a narrow isthmus that almost separates the two lakes.