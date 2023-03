This museum displays an array of Hindu statues and cultural artifacts in two buildings. It is perhaps of only passing interest but there are a few gems, including a statue of Shiva’s carrier, Nandi the bull (with the body of a man and the head of a bull), a headless image of Shiva and an animist gargoyle sporting an erection. All displays are in Bahasa Indonesia.

It's across the road from Candi Gatutkaca.