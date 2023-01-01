The five main Shiva temples that form the Arjuna Complex are clustered together in the middle of the Dieng Plateau. In common with other temples in the area, they are named after wayang (Javanese puppet theatre performance) heroes from the Mahabharata epic: Arjuna, Puntadewa, Srikandi, Sembadra and Semar. With mouth-shaped doorways and bell-shaped windows, some still attract acts of worship including the burning of incense. Raised paths link the temples as the area is often waterlogged in the rainy season.