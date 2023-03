Sulphur mists swirl around the deadened and burnt black trees that line the shores of the acid-water volcanic lake of Kawah Putih (or white lake). It's a mesmerising and slightly eerie sight that is popular with domestic tourists and well worth the short drive from Ciwedey. If you want a closer look at the hypnotic turquoise lake waters pay 10,000Rp to walk out along the wooden pontoon.

Kawah Putih is an attractive 50km drive south of Ciwidey.