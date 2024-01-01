Malabar Tea Estate

West Java

If you want to visit a tea plantation, head for the Malabar Tea Estate, where you can tour the grounds and stay at the creaky, colonial guesthouse, the Malabar Tea Village. It's around 35km southeast of Ciwidey and is best reached by private transport.

  • Selasar Sunaryo Art Space

    Selasar Sunaryo Art Space

    25.27 MILES

    Just outside town in the pretty rural district of Ciburial is this sleek contemporary art gallery. It exhibits both Indonesian and international artists…

  • Kawah Rengganis

    Kawah Rengganis

    13.82 MILES

    Lovely Kawah Rengganis (also known as Kawah Cibuni) is a pretty, isolated river fed by hot springs and surrounded by billowing steam from volcanic vents…

  • Kawah Putih

    Kawah Putih

    12.68 MILES

    Sulphur mists swirl around the deadened and burnt black trees that line the shores of the acid-water volcanic lake of Kawah Putih (or white lake). It's a…

  • Situ Patengan

    Situ Patengan

    15.62 MILES

    Situ Patengan is a pretty lake buried into the folds of mountains carpeted in tea estates and remnant patches of forest. It's a popular stop with local…

  • Kawah Papandayan

    Kawah Papandayan

    15.26 MILES

    The impressive bubbling yellow crater is just below the peak and clearly visible from the Garut valley on clear mornings. From the car park it is an easy…

  • Bandung Institute of Technology

    Bandung Institute of Technology

    22.9 MILES

    Opened in 1920, the ITB was the first university open to Indonesians – Sukarno studied here, and it has a reputation for political activism. In 1998, in…

  • Villa Isola

    Villa Isola

    24.81 MILES

    Around 7km north of the centre, Villa Isola is a landmark art deco building, a four-storey villa built by a Dutch media baron in the 1930s as a private…

  • Museum Konperensi

    Museum Konperensi

    20.77 MILES

    The Museum Konperensi inside the Gedung Merdeka (Freedom Building) is dedicated to the Asia-Africa conference of 1955, which Bandung hosted and the echoes…

6. Alun-Alun

20.71 MILES

Overlooked by the Grand Mosque, the city's main square is a grassy expanse and a hub of bustling activity at almost anytime.

8. Governor's Residence

21.39 MILES

One of Bandung's most beautifully restored period buildings, though you can only gaze at it from behind the railings.