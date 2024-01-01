Alun-Alun

Bandung

LoginSave

Overlooked by the Grand Mosque, the city's main square is a grassy expanse and a hub of bustling activity at almost anytime.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Selasar Sunaryo Art Space

    Selasar Sunaryo Art Space

    4.79 MILES

    Just outside town in the pretty rural district of Ciburial is this sleek contemporary art gallery. It exhibits both Indonesian and international artists…

  • Kawah Rengganis

    Kawah Rengganis

    23 MILES

    Lovely Kawah Rengganis (also known as Kawah Cibuni) is a pretty, isolated river fed by hot springs and surrounded by billowing steam from volcanic vents…

  • Kawah Putih

    Kawah Putih

    21.9 MILES

    Sulphur mists swirl around the deadened and burnt black trees that line the shores of the acid-water volcanic lake of Kawah Putih (or white lake). It's a…

  • Situ Patengan

    Situ Patengan

    24.11 MILES

    Situ Patengan is a pretty lake buried into the folds of mountains carpeted in tea estates and remnant patches of forest. It's a popular stop with local…

  • Tangkuban Prahu

    Tangkuban Prahu

    11.15 MILES

    This volcanic crater, 30km north of Bandung, has a flat, elongated summit that resembles an upturned boat (prahu). It's a huge attraction and certainly a…

  • Bandung Institute of Technology

    Bandung Institute of Technology

    2.19 MILES

    Opened in 1920, the ITB was the first university open to Indonesians – Sukarno studied here, and it has a reputation for political activism. In 1998, in…

  • Villa Isola

    Villa Isola

    4.26 MILES

    Around 7km north of the centre, Villa Isola is a landmark art deco building, a four-storey villa built by a Dutch media baron in the 1930s as a private…

  • Museum Konperensi

    Museum Konperensi

    0.15 MILES

    The Museum Konperensi inside the Gedung Merdeka (Freedom Building) is dedicated to the Asia-Africa conference of 1955, which Bandung hosted and the echoes…

View more attractions

Nearby Bandung attractions

1. Museum Konperensi

0.15 MILES

The Museum Konperensi inside the Gedung Merdeka (Freedom Building) is dedicated to the Asia-Africa conference of 1955, which Bandung hosted and the echoes…

2. Governor's Residence

0.72 MILES

One of Bandung's most beautifully restored period buildings, though you can only gaze at it from behind the railings.

3. Bandung Institute of Technology

2.19 MILES

Opened in 1920, the ITB was the first university open to Indonesians – Sukarno studied here, and it has a reputation for political activism. In 1998, in…

4. Villa Isola

4.26 MILES

Around 7km north of the centre, Villa Isola is a landmark art deco building, a four-storey villa built by a Dutch media baron in the 1930s as a private…

5. Selasar Sunaryo Art Space

4.79 MILES

Just outside town in the pretty rural district of Ciburial is this sleek contemporary art gallery. It exhibits both Indonesian and international artists…

6. Tangkuban Prahu

11.15 MILES

This volcanic crater, 30km north of Bandung, has a flat, elongated summit that resembles an upturned boat (prahu). It's a huge attraction and certainly a…

7. Tahu Sumedang

13.33 MILES

A traditional tofu factory where you can watch tofu being made and fried in coconut oil and then, the best bit, devour it in the cafe. It's a half-hour…

8. Malabar Tea Estate

20.71 MILES

If you want to visit a tea plantation, head for the Malabar Tea Estate, where you can tour the grounds and stay at the creaky, colonial guesthouse, the…