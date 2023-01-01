Bandung Institute of Technology

Opened in 1920, the ITB was the first university open to Indonesians – Sukarno studied here, and it has a reputation for political activism. In 1998, in the lead-up to Suharto’s downfall, up to 100,000 students rallied daily. Set in spacious grounds, the complex contains some bizarre hybrid Indo-European architecture. Visit the art gallery (admission free; opens on request) as its fine-arts school is internationally famous.

To reach the ITB, take a Lembang or Dago angkot from the train station and then walk down Jl Ganeca.