The Museum Konperensi inside the Gedung Merdeka (Freedom Building) is dedicated to the Asia-Africa conference of 1955, which Bandung hosted and the echoes of which can still be seen in the city's branding today. There are a few interesting photos of Sukarno, Nehru, Ho Chi Minh, Nasser and other leaders of the developing world from the 1950s.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
4.69 MILES
Just outside town in the pretty rural district of Ciburial is this sleek contemporary art gallery. It exhibits both Indonesian and international artists…
23.13 MILES
Lovely Kawah Rengganis (also known as Kawah Cibuni) is a pretty, isolated river fed by hot springs and surrounded by billowing steam from volcanic vents…
22.03 MILES
Sulphur mists swirl around the deadened and burnt black trees that line the shores of the acid-water volcanic lake of Kawah Putih (or white lake). It's a…
24.24 MILES
Situ Patengan is a pretty lake buried into the folds of mountains carpeted in tea estates and remnant patches of forest. It's a popular stop with local…
11.1 MILES
This volcanic crater, 30km north of Bandung, has a flat, elongated summit that resembles an upturned boat (prahu). It's a huge attraction and certainly a…
Bandung Institute of Technology
2.14 MILES
Opened in 1920, the ITB was the first university open to Indonesians – Sukarno studied here, and it has a reputation for political activism. In 1998, in…
4.25 MILES
Around 7km north of the centre, Villa Isola is a landmark art deco building, a four-storey villa built by a Dutch media baron in the 1930s as a private…
20.77 MILES
If you want to visit a tea plantation, head for the Malabar Tea Estate, where you can tour the grounds and stay at the creaky, colonial guesthouse, the…
Nearby Bandung attractions
0.15 MILES
Overlooked by the Grand Mosque, the city's main square is a grassy expanse and a hub of bustling activity at almost anytime.
0.73 MILES
One of Bandung's most beautifully restored period buildings, though you can only gaze at it from behind the railings.
