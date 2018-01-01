Welcome to Bandung
Top experiences in Bandung
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Bandung activities
Kawah Putih White Crater Day Trip from Bandung
Meet and greet with your guide at you hotel or airport Bandung in the morning. Then drive south to visit Kawah Putih, or White Crater, a breathtaking lake and tourist spot in a volcanic crater. Afterward, proceed to a strawberry farm where you can directly pick your own strawberries at the farm that has been provided. While picking strawberries you will be treated to a beautiful view of the surrounding South Bandung, such as landscape tea gardens, paddy fields and mountains. You may also visit Situ Patenggang Lake (optional) and tea factory to observe the process from its harvest to the final packaging. At the end of the day, you will return to Bandung and be transferred you to your hotel.
Tangkuban Perahu Crater Tour from Bandung
After meeting your driver in the lobby of your hotel at 8am, drive to North Bandung to visit the still active and legendary volcano, Tangkuban Parahu. Get up close to the Domas Crater. Here, you can buy eggs cooked on the hot surface. It is a popular tourist attraction where tourists can hike or ride to the edge of the crater to view the hot water springs and bubbling hot mud. Proceed to Lembang Floating Market where you can enjoy your lunch with many local culinary options (at own expense). On the way, stop by a tea plantation and strawberry farm to enjoy the scenic view of Bandung's highland. If time permits, you'll be able to pick some fresh strawberries from the garden. For dinner, you'll be taken to Kampung Daun Culture Gallery and Cafe for great views and great food (at own expense) to end your day. Transfer back to the Hotel.
Private Full-Day Bandung Tour from Jakarta
A full day scenic sightseeing tour to Bandung, the capital city of West Java province. A pleasant drive through mountain, paddy fields, and tea plantations gives you beautiful panorama. Visits will be made at Ciater Hot Spring, the Tangkuban Perahu Creater (the only crater in Java accessible all the way by car as far as its rim), the handicrafts center and the famous Cihampelas street, a commercial area which offers a huge jeans collection.
One Way Airport Transfer Bandung
Reliable Transfer Service in Bandung, IndonesiaIf you're scheduled for a business or pleasure trip to Indonesia and worrying about your transfer to Bandung City, calm down and relax! Enjoy a safe ride from Hussein Sastranegara Airport to your hotel in Bandung City. A reliable driver is waiting at the arrival and is willing to help you in carrying your baggage to bring you in your destination in no time!- Enjoy a safe travel from the airport to your hotel- Relax as you are brought to your desired destination- Save time and money through this hasslefree transfer- This is a private service
Small-Group Trans Studio Theme Park in Bandung
Welcome to the world of full magic, created especially for you. Make your dreams come true by meeting your favorite characters. Enjoy 20 exciting rides and entertainment with the famous Broadway style. Trans Studio Bandung is divided into 3 unique and different zones. Visitors will feel the experience of becoming a star also men behind the scene of your favorite TV programs in TRANS TV and TRANS 7, such as Indonesia’s Hit Ghost Show Dunia Lain or the children and animation program Si Bolang.Studio CentralThe Famous Hollywood is right in front of you. Walk through this area and see who the artists on the Walk of Fame are. You will be pampered with Hollywoods architectural design style. You will feel like stepping into the center of the entertainment world. Find and meet your favorite Stars such as Marlyn Monroe, Michael Jackson, and Jeng Kelin.Lost CityPrepare yourself for an amazing adventure. You will experience an amazing trip. Rescue the Trans TV crews in their expedition to the jungle along the safari track. This amazing experience will be part of your adventure to explore the Lost City.Magic CornerThe magic will start here. Magical touch will dazzle your trip and you will be caught in the sensation. The magic will enchant you so that you will be convinced that it is true. This place is full of magical adventure.
Full-Day Bandung Heritage And Cultural Tour
You will be picked up from your Bandung hotel to start your full-day, private tour where you will explore Bandung. The first stop is going to be at the Asia-Africa Conference Museum to see and learn about the history of the independence of Indonesia. You will also be able to take a photo with the statues there. After that, you will be driven to visit the Museum of Geology where you can see many different fossils. After visiting the Museum of Geology, you will be taken to a school where they make traditional musical instruments from bamboo. At this school you can watch the children have music lessons and they will also perform a beautiful concert with the bamboo musical instrument, the “Angklung.” At the end of the day you be will be dropped off back at your Bandung hotel, train station or airport.