Small-Group Trans Studio Theme Park in Bandung

Welcome to the world of full magic, created especially for you. Make your dreams come true by meeting your favorite characters. Enjoy 20 exciting rides and entertainment with the famous Broadway style. Trans Studio Bandung is divided into 3 unique and different zones. Visitors will feel the experience of becoming a star also men behind the scene of your favorite TV programs in TRANS TV and TRANS 7, such as Indonesia’s Hit Ghost Show Dunia Lain or the children and animation program Si Bolang.Studio CentralThe Famous Hollywood is right in front of you. Walk through this area and see who the artists on the Walk of Fame are. You will be pampered with Hollywoods architectural design style. You will feel like stepping into the center of the entertainment world. Find and meet your favorite Stars such as Marlyn Monroe, Michael Jackson, and Jeng Kelin.Lost CityPrepare yourself for an amazing adventure. You will experience an amazing trip. Rescue the Trans TV crews in their expedition to the jungle along the safari track. This amazing experience will be part of your adventure to explore the Lost City.Magic CornerThe magic will start here. Magical touch will dazzle your trip and you will be caught in the sensation. The magic will enchant you so that you will be convinced that it is true. This place is full of magical adventure.