Private Borobudur Sunrise Tour from Yogyakarta

The Borobudur temple compounds, as they are officially known, were built in three tiers: a large base nearly 400 feet on each side that has five levels; on top of that are three circular platforms covered in 72 bell-shaped stupas, each with a statue of Buddha inside; at the top there is an enormous stupa that is more than 100 feet in the air. The monument is covered in carvings, with 2,600 relief panels and more than 500 statues of Buddha.The UNESCO protected Buddhist monument was abandoned in the 14th century after the bulk of the Javanese population got a taste of Islam. In the 1970’s, a restoration commenced, and now the once ignored Borobudur is Indonesia’s most visited tourist attraction.The sunrise over Borobudur is without doubt one of the travel world’s most spectacular and unique experiences. But, how do you get prime-time sunrise viewing, without being surrounded by swarms of other tourists? Borobudur is about 45 minutes from the much larger city of Yogyakarta, a city of half a million people that most visitors to Borobudur use as a base. If you want a jump on the hordes, there is an easy way you can get access to Borobudur, an hour and a half before everyone else. You can be at the top of the temple, taking those Borobudur sunrise money-shots when everyone else is still lining up at the gates, waiting to get in.A Borobudur sunrise is an absolute must-do travel experience. It is a very good reason why it is the number one attraction in Indonesia. You will never forget this experience.