Tombs of Mataram Kotagede

The 16th-century founder of the Mataram kingdom, Panembahan Senopati, is buried in the small graveyard of an old mosque located in the suburb of Kota Gede. It is the last resting place of other royals too and the entire site has a sense of reverent peace about it. The buildings here resemble Balinese temple structures and represent an interesting combination of architectural styles. Mandatory sarongs are provided (donation required) at the entrance to the inner tomb complex.