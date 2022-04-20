West Java

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Indonesia, Java, Bogor, Kebun Raya (Great Garden), vegetation

Getty Images

Overview

Many tourists only experience the lush, volcanic panoramas of West Java (Jawa Barat) through the murky window of a lumbering bus or train, but this dramatic, diverse region has plenty to detain the inquisitive traveller who enjoys breaking away from the standard Java traveller circuit. Historically, it's known as Sunda, and its people and language are Sundanese.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Indonesia, Java, Bogor, Kebun Raya (Great Garden), vegetation

    Kebun Raya

    West Java

    At the heart of Bogor are the fabulous botanical gardens, known as the Kebun Raya; the city’s green lung covers 87 hectares. Everyone loves the Orchid…

  • Ujung Kulon National Park

    Ujung Kulon National Park

    West Java

    On the remote southwestern tip of Java, this Unesco World Heritage–listed national park has remained an outpost of prime rainforest and untouched…

  • Selasar Sunaryo Art Space

    Selasar Sunaryo Art Space

    Bandung

    Just outside town in the pretty rural district of Ciburial is this sleek contemporary art gallery. It exhibits both Indonesian and international artists…

  • Pangandaran National Park

    Pangandaran National Park

    West Java

    This national park, which takes up the entire southern end of Pangandaran, is a wild expanse of dense forest. Within its boundaries live porcupines,…

  • Gunung Halimun National Park

    Gunung Halimun National Park

    West Java

    This mixed-use national park is home to small swatches of primary rainforest, but also includes plantations such as the Nirmala Tea Estate. The park's…

  • Kebun Raya Cibodas

    Kebun Raya Cibodas

    West Java

    The stunning gardens of Kebun Raya Cibodas are an extension of the Bogor botanical gardens. Spread over the steep lower slopes of Gunung Gede and Gunung…

  • Kawah Papandayan

    Kawah Papandayan

    West Java

    The impressive bubbling yellow crater is just below the peak and clearly visible from the Garut valley on clear mornings. From the car park it is an easy…

  • Istana Bogor

    Istana Bogor

    West Java

    In the northwestern corner of the botanical gardens, the summer palace of the president was formerly the opulent official residence of the Dutch governors…

View more attractions

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of West Java with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

Go Beyond

West Java and beyond

Beyond West Java