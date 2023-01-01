Istana Bogor

In the northwestern corner of the botanical gardens, the summer palace of the president was formerly the opulent official residence of the Dutch governors-general from 1870 to 1942. Today, herds of white-spotted deer roam the immaculate lawns and the building contains Sukarno’s huge art collection, which largely focuses on the female figure. The palace is only open to groups (minimum 10) by prior arrangement, and children are not allowed inside. Contact the tourist office for more information.

Even if you can't get inside, you can gaze across from the botanical gardens.